Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID cases, 34,256 recoveries, and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours, total cases rise to 31,13,354, death toll stands at 56,330.

Total cases: 31,13,354

Active cases: 4,72,283

Total recoveries: 25,83,331

Death toll: 56,330

Maharashtra reports 55,469 new COVID cases, 34,256 recoveries, and 297 deaths in the last 24 hours Total cases: 31,13,354 Active cases: 4,72,283 Total recoveries: 25,83,331 Death toll: 56,330 pic.twitter.com/j1PTwmpK1E — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)