Due to a technical glitch in signal initiation at Dadar Station, trains are running late on the Main line. Staff /officials are attending it and will be resolved soon. Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, Central Railways, said that staff and officials are attending it, and will be resolved soon. Some commuters were seen walking on the railway tracks as a result of the delay.

Technical Glitch at Dadar Railway Station:

Maharashtra | Technical problem in signal initiation at Dadar Station. Trains are running late on Main line. Staff /officials are attending it and will be resolved soon: CPRO CR, Shivaji Sutar — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

