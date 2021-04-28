The Maharashtra Cabinet under the leadership of Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray on Wednesday decided to provide free COVID-19 vaccination to all the citizens of Maharashtra aged between 18-44years. This is done under the government's Break The Chain initiative amid rising COVID-19 cases across the state.

