Amid heavy rainfall across Maharashtra, Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Palghar and Raigad region for July 19. Further, the weather watchdog has issued an orange alert for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri on Wednesday. Meanwhile, IMD warned in a meteorological bulletin that thunderstorms with lightning are probable in some areas of Vidarbha in Maharashtra and that heavy rains are anticipated in some remote locations. Mumbai Rains Videos and Photos: Heavy Rains Continue in Mumbai and Thane, IMD Issues Orange Alert.

Maharashtra Weather Update

Maharashtra | IMD has issued a ‘Red’ alert for Palghar, Raigad for July 19. An 'Orange' alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri. pic.twitter.com/YzTTvbOf14 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

