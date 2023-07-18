Mumbai and Thane woke up to heavy rains on Tuesday, July 18. The cities are expected to observe substantial rainfall this week. IMD has already issued an orange alert in Mumbai, Raigad, Palghar and Thane. The wet spell is expected to continue in the cities. However, the weather department has stated that the rainfall will not occur continuously and will rather be intermittent. Netizens have shared photos and videos of the heavy rain this morning. Mumbaikars Wake Up to Rainy Morning As Heavy Rainfall Leads to Waterlogging in Several Areas, Netizens Share Pics and Clips.

Mumbai Rains

Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The city is likely to witness more rainfall today, on Tuesday, July 18#MumbaiRains — Mumbaikars Weather News (@MumbaikarsNews) July 18, 2023

Thane Rains

Heavy Rain in Thane

This is Thane. Looks like it’s going to be pouring today.#MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/N6hfL8LSUP — Sulakshna Sarkar (@SulakshnaSarkar) July 18, 2023

Mumbai Rains Photo

#MumbaiRains#ThaneRains Heavy rains in thane since early morning, Stay Safe Travel safe pic.twitter.com/AKcZzE7Dzj — Ashish Ganjkhane (@veenashish) July 18, 2023

Mumbai Rains Video

Heavy Rains in Mumbai

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)