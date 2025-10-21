A massive fire broke out in Uttar Pradesh today, October 21. According to news agency ANI, the blaze erupted in a godown in Karhal Road in Uttar Pradesh's Mainpuri. Soon after the incident came to light, local authorities were alerted, and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Firefighting operations to douse the blaze are underway. A video of the incident showing the godown being engulfed in flames has also surfaced online. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at Firecracker Market in Bahraich, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Blaze Erupts in Godown on Karhal Road in Mainpuri

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: A massive fire broke out in a godown in Karhal Road of Mainpuri. Fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. pic.twitter.com/2pHUIMaIWP — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)