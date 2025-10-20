A massive fire erupted at the temporary firecracker market in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on Monday, October 20, news agency PTI reported. A video of the fire at the firecracker market in UP's Bahraich has surfaced on social media. Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. Meanwhile, goods worth lakhs were damaged in the fire. More details are awaited. Kanpur Fire: Blaze Engulfs Panki Metro Depot in UP, Firefighters Rush to Site (Watch Video).

Fire Erupts at Firecracker Market in UP's Bahraich

VIDEO | Uttar Pradesh: Fire breaks out at temporary firecracker market in Bahraich, no casualties were reported. (Full video available on PTI Videos –https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/JMA41Kp9J1 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 20, 2025

