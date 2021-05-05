West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Writes to PM Narendra Modi on COVID-19 Management, Requests for 'Adequate' Vaccines, Oxygen Supply :

On COVID management, I request for adequate vaccines as well as oxygen supply, hospital beds, essential drugs and free vaccination for all. We require at least 10,000 doses of Remdesivir &1000 vials of Tocilizumab every day: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a letter to PM Modi pic.twitter.com/KEvPm2qmNk — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)