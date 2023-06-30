Amid the ongoing violence in Manipur, the government has decided to remain schools closed till July 8. In an official circular to the Department of Education, the government ordered for suspension of schools till July 8 or till further order. Manipur Violence: Rahul Gandhi Calls for Peace, Asks Government To Take Necessary Action in the Violence Hit State.

Manipur Government Issues Order Related to Closure of Schools:

Schools in Manipur to remain closed till 8th July 2023 pic.twitter.com/KeOEgZhFEO — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2023

