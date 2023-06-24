Lucknow, June 24: The husband of a senior female PCS officer posted in Bareilly district has accused her of infidelity and has alleged a threat to his life. According to the reports, Jyoti Maurya, who is currently working as General Manager at a sugar mill in Semikhera, got married to Alok Maurya, who works as a sanitation worker, 13 years ago. However, Alok now has claimed that his wife is having an affair.

Alok Kumar Maurya alleged that his wife has an illicit relationship with Manish Dubey, posted as Home Guard Commandant in Ghaziabad. He said that in the month of February, he had caught both of them in an objectionable condition at his wife's official residence. Alok has claimed that Jyoti threatened him over the phone to divorce her and that she will kill him. Bomb Blast Threat in Maharashtra: Accused Who Made Calls Threatening Explosions in Mumbai and Pune on June 24 Arrested From Jaunpur in UP, Sent to Police Custody.

According to the media reports, the couple got married in 2010. Jyoti expressed a desire to study further after their marriage. The duo then moved to Prayagraj, and Jyoti started preparing for civil exams. In 2016, Jyoti Maurya was selected for the post of SDM at number 16 in the PCS examination 2015 of the UP Public Service Commission. Before posting in Bareilly, Jyoti worked in Kaushambi, Pratapgarh, Jaunpur and Lucknow districts. Nisha Bangre Resigns as Chhatarpur Deputy Collector After Being Denied Leaves To Attend House Inauguration.

Alok has also accused Jyoti of taking bribes. Giving evidence of the corruption, Alok demanded action against his wife. The husband has also given the WhatsApp chat between his wife and her lover to the police along with the complaint.

