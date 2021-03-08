Manisha Mhaske Pilots CSTM-Panvel Local On The Occasion Of International Women's Day 2021:

Smt. Manisha Mhaske, motorwoman piloting CSMT-Panvel local leaving CSMT at 09.06 am on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/3PeDfaMuc2 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) March 8, 2021

