Recently, the Delhi High Court has observed that the act of a married officer of a uniformed service sending vulgar messages to another woman is unacceptable. The division bench of Justice Subramonium Prasad and Justice Vimal Kumar Yadav observed while upholding a punishment imposed on a Sub-Inspector (Executive) in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) over allegations that he sexually harassed a woman officer in the same unit by sending her vulgar messages on WhatsApp and also harassed her through mobile calls. As per details, the punishment imposed on the officer was of reduction of pay for two years, with further direction that he will not earn an increment of pay during the period of reduction and that on expiry of the said period, the reduction will have the effect of postponing his future increment of pay. In her complaint, the woman alleged that during a general conversation with her, the officer used to use words like "I love you", "darling", etc., and so managed to enter her house with mala fide intentions. Lawyer Seen Kissing Woman Before Delhi High Court Virtual Hearing Session Begins, Video of Act Goes Viral.

