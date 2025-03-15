A breathtaking spectacle of faith and tradition unfolded in Mathura’s Phalen village during Holika Dahan as massive flames soared 30 feet high, a man named Sanju Panda, draped in a gamcha and wearing a Rudraksha mala, prepared to perform the centuries-old ritual. Surrounded by chanting devotees, beating drums, and an air of devotion, Sanju’s sister offered prayers with a kalash, pouring sacred water around the burning pyre. Moments later, Sanju ran through the raging fire, leaving the crowd in shock. Miraculously, he emerged unscathed, reinforcing the deep belief in this 5,200-year-old tradition rooted in the legend of Bhakta Prahlad. The event, performed annually, attracts thousands of spectators who witness this astonishing act of faith. Videos of the daring moment have gone viral, sparking discussions about devotion, tradition, and the power of belief. Mathura Shocker: Man Enters Married Lover’s House in Lehenga, Sets Her on Fire After She Refuses To Elope With Him; Probe Underway (Watch Video).

Man Runs Through Blazing Holika Fire in Phalen Village

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)