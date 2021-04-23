This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift: Anand Mahindra.

This is a truly special man. Not just because of his selfless act of bravery but because of the humility & charity he displayed post his recognition. What a privilege to have him accept our gift. 👏👏👏🙏🏽 https://t.co/sj5wC2SG9w — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 23, 2021

This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you: Anupam Thareja.

This braveheart honours us by riding our machine. Mayur, you will serve as our continuing inspiration. To be as selfless, courageous and resourceful as you. You are a true #JawaHero. @RailMinIndia #JawaHeroes@jawamotorcycles #MayurShelke pic.twitter.com/cNSG5vYrJk — Anupam Thareja (@reach_anupam) April 23, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)