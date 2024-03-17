Several international students from Africa, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan were assaulted in the Gujarat University hostel over the issue of offering Namaz on the hostel campus. The incident, which occurred on the night of March 16, has triggered widespread outrage. The Ministry of External Affairs, today, issued a statement regarding the incident and assured strict action against the perpetrators of the crime. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that the ministry is in contact with the state government and closely monitoring the situation. "Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from the hospital after receiving medical attention. MEA is in touch with the Gujarat government," he said in the post. International Students From Africa, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan Studying in Gujarat University Assaulted for Offering Taraweeh Namaz in Hostel Campus, Videos of Attack Surface.

MEA Assures Strict Action Against Perpetrators:

An incidence of violence took place at Gujarat University in Ahmedabad yesterday. State government is taking strict action against the perpetrators. Two foreign students were injured in the clash. One of them has been discharged from hospital after receiving medical attention.… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 17, 2024

