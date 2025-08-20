India has rejected Nepal’s objections to the resumption of border trade with China through the Lipulekh pass, calling Kathmandu’s claims "unjustified” and “not based on historical facts and evidence.” Nepal had earlier issued a statement asserting that the southern side of the Lipulekh Pass, known as the Kalapani region, belongs to it and urged India to avoid carrying out any activities, including trade, in the area. “We have noted the comments of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Nepal related to the resumption of border trade between India and China through the Lipulekh Pass. Our position has been consistent and clear," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. He added that “Border trade between India and China through Lipulekh began in 1954 and has continued for decades. It was interrupted in recent years due to the Covid pandemic and other developments, but both sides have now agreed to resume it." India, China to Resume Direct Flights Connectivity Between Chinese Mainland and India at the Earliest, Says MEA.

