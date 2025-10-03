Amid ongoing protests in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and violent state crackdown, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday, October 3, said that PoJK is an integral part of India and protests are a natural consequence of an offensive approach and decades-long loot by the Pakistani regime. “We have seen reports on protests in several areas of the Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, including brutalities by Pakistani forces on innocent civilians. We believe that it is a natural consequence of Pakistan’s oppressive approach and its systemic plundering of resources from these territories, which remain under its forcible and illegal occupation. Pakistan must be held accountable for its horrific human rights violations,” said the MEA in a statement. At least nine people have been killed and hundreds have been injured in the violence in PoJK. PoK Unrest: 9 More Killed After Clashes Continue Against Pakistan’s Political Repression, Economic Exploitation.

‘Pakistan Must Be Held Accountable’: MEA Amid PoJK Unrest

Weekly Media Briefing by the Official Spokesperson (October 03, 2025) https://t.co/IOHyZHQLU3 — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 3, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

