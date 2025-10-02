India announced that direct air services with China will resume by the end of October, the first such flights in 5 years. Flights between the two countries were suspended in early 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said civil aviation authorities from both countries had, since earlier this year, held technical-level discussions on resuming flights and finalising a revised Air Services Agreement. “Following these discussions, it has now been agreed that direct air services connecting designated points in India and China can resume by late October 2025, in keeping with the winter season schedule, subject to the commercial decisions of designated carriers from the two countries and fulfilment of all operational criteria," the MEA said. India, China to Resume Direct Flights Connectivity Between Chinese Mainland and India at the Earliest, Says MEA.

India, China To Resume Direct Flights by Late October

Press Release: Resumption of direct air services between India and China 🔗 https://t.co/oArqge7F4G — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 2, 2025

