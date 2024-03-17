International students from Africa, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan residing at a Gujarat University hostel were reportedly assaulted over the issue of offering Namaz on the hostel campus. The attack, which took place in the ‘A’ block of the public state university’s hostel, has led to several students being admitted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad due to injuries. Videos of the assault have been circulated on social media, sparking widespread outrage. The students, who were primarily from Africa, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan, stated that the assault occurred over offering Taraweeh prayers in a hostel room. Asaduddin Owaisi, the president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), responded to the incident, stating that “anti-Muslim hatred is destroying India’s goodwill”. Commenting on the incident, the Ahmedabad police said that they have registered a case against the accused involved in the attack. Inderlok Namaz Incident: Hindu Raksha Dal Protests Outside Delhi Police Headquarters Over SI’s Suspension for Kicking, Hitting Namazis.

International Students Assaulted in Gujarat

बीती रात Gujarat university के हॉस्टल ब्लॉक A में रह रहे अफ्रीकन और अफगानी छात्रों पर हुआ हमला ..वायरल वीडिओज़ में विदेशी विधार्थियों का दावा की नमाज़ पढ़ते वक्त उन पर हमला हुआ.. कुछ विद्यार्थी हुए घायल @gujuni1949 में विदेशी विद्यार्थियों पर देर रात हुए हमले का संज्ञान लेते… pic.twitter.com/k2hMehDdXR — Nirnay Kapoor (@nirnaykapoor) March 17, 2024

Asaduddin Owaisi Reacts to the Incident

What a shame. When your devotion & religious slogans only come out when Muslims peacefully practice their religion. When you become unexplainably angry at the mere sight of Muslims. What is this, if not mass radicalisation? This is the home state of @AmitShah & @narendramodi,… https://t.co/OshZUIoWjl — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) March 16, 2024

Ahmedabad Police Register Case

ગુજરાત યુનિવર્સીટી કેમ્પસમાં ગઈકાલ રાત્રે અન્ય દેશોમાંથી આવેલા વિદ્યાર્થીઓ ઉપર અજાણ્યા ઈસમોએ આવી મારામારી કરી તોડફોડ કરી ઈજા પહોચાડતા પોલીસ તાત્કાલીક પહોચી સ્થિતી ઉપર નિયંત્રણ મેળવી આરોપીઓ વિરૂધ્ધ ગુનો દાખલ કરવામાં આવ્યો છે આરોપીઓની ધરપકડ કરવામાં આવશે કડક કાર્યવાહી કરવામા આવશે — Ahmedabad Police અમદાવાદ પોલીસ (@AhmedabadPolice) March 17, 2024

