On the routes set for the Kanwar Yatra, which will start on July 4 this year, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to ban the sale and purchase of meat.

While presiding over a review meeting with senior officials, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave the directives in this respect. The direction further stated, "Cleanliness-sanitization should be maintained on the yatra route. In view of scorching heat, arrangements for drinking water should also be made along the route. Wherever food camps are held, the team must check the quality of food items." Kanwar Yatra 2022: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Conducts Aerial Survey of Ongoing Yatra (Watch Video).

Meat Ban for Kanwar Yatra 2023 in Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh | Respecting the faith of the Kanwar devotees, there should be no sale and purchase of meat in the open anywhere on the Kanwar Yatra route. Cleanliness-sanitization should be maintained on the yatra route. In view of scorching heat, arrangements for drinking water… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2023

