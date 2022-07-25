Lucknow, July 25: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday undertook an aerial survey of the ongoing Kanwar Yatra in western part of the state, an official spokesperson said.

The CM directed officials to shower petals on the Kanwariyas, the official said.

The Kanwar Yatra is being taken out in the state after a gap of two years. Earlier, it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

At some places, huge tableaux can be seen accompanying the yatra and at other places, Kanwariyas were seen walking wearing masks of Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Kanwar Yatra 2022: 5 Dead, 1 Injured After Few Kanwar Devotees Mowed Down By Truck in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Watch Video:

#WATCH Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath reviews the ongoing Kanwar yatra in Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat and Ghaziabad districts pic.twitter.com/Ys8F4KSMpf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2022

In a video conference with senior officials, the chief minister directed that health posts be set up at various places along the Kanwar Yatra route. There should not be any display of weapons or processions of that kind, the CM said. He instructed district magistrates and SPs to personally go to the spot where any untoward incident takes place.