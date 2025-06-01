In a shocking case of medical negligence, patients at Zaheerabad Area Hospital in Telangana were treated using mobile phone flashlights after a sudden power outage disrupted emergency services. A widely shared video sparked public outrage, revealing the hospital’s backup generator was not activated on time. The state health department swiftly suspended in-charge superintendent V. Sridhar Kumar for gross negligence. Former Health Minister T. Harish Rao criticized the government, calling the situation “miserable.” Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha ordered an inquiry, which confirmed the delay in generator activation. The government has now directed all hospitals to ensure generators remain fully operational. Officials warned that further lapses in emergency care infrastructure will face strict disciplinary action, prioritising patient safety above all. Medical Negligence in Tamil Nadu: Newborn’s Thumb Severed at Vellore Hospital, Family Claims Nurse Was Engrossed in Phone.

Medical Negligence in Telangana

ఒకవైపు కరెంట్ కోతలు, మరోవైపు ఆసుపత్రిలో ఉన్న జనరేటర్ పని చేయదు. చివరకు సెల్ ఫోన్ లైట్ వెలుతురులో చికిత్స చేయాల్సిన దుస్థితి. 300 పైగా పేషెంట్లు వచ్చే జహీరాబాద్ ప్రభుత్వ ఏరియా ఆసుపత్రి పరిస్థితి ఇలా ఉంటే, గ్రామీణ ప్రాంతాల్లో ఉండే ఇతర ఆసుపత్రుల పరిస్థితి ఎలా ఉన్నట్లు. ఏడాదిన్నరగా… pic.twitter.com/rm1o4SKaXS — Harish Rao Thanneeru (@BRSHarish) May 31, 2025

