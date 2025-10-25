Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut is shaken after a video emerged showing alleged medical negligence at Yug Hospital on Hapur Road. The viral footage depicts grieving parents holding their deceased newborn, claiming the hospital staff caused the child’s death. According to the family, the newborn suffered burns due to lapses in treatment, and the doctors allegedly failed to provide proper care. They accused the hospital management of negligence and claimed that the staff is now avoiding accountability. Responding to the video, Meerut police stated that the footage is over a year old. Authorities confirmed that the newborn had died during treatment on June 5, 2024. The Civil Lines officer has been directed to conduct a thorough investigation and take necessary action against any lapses, ensuring justice and accountability in the case. Medical Negligence in Dehradun: 26-Year-Old Woman Dies of Infection After Doctor Leaves ‘Gauze’ Inside Her Abdomen During C-Section at Eye and Mother Care Centre in Uttarakhand, Probe Launched.

Newborn Dies at Meerut’s Yug Hospital, Parents Allege Medical Negligence

उक्त वीडियो एक वर्ष से अधिक पुरानी है। दिनांक 05.06.2024 को नवजात शिशु की बीमारी के कारण इलाज के दौरान अस्पताल में मृत्यु हुई थी। प्रकरण में नियमानुसार जांच व कार्यवाही हेतु क्षेत्राधिकारी सिविल लाइन को निर्देशित किया गया है। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) October 24, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Meerut Police). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)