A shocking incident has come to light in Meerut, where a woman lawyer practising at the Delhi High Court has accused a man of luring her into a two-year live-in relationship under the false promise of marriage. Reportedly, the victim, who had met Shubham Som, a resident of TP Nagar, during a visit to Meerut for a friend's wedding, claims that Som pressured her into having two abortions during their relationship. When the woman pressed for marriage, Som allegedly issued death threats and forced her to leave. Despite filing a case at TP Nagar police station, the accused remains at large. Meerut Shocker: Curious About ‘Where Soul Goes After Death’, Boy Shoots Himself With Country-Made Pistol in Front of Family in Uttar Pradesh.

Man Dupes Lawyer With Fake Marriage Promise, Forces 2 Abortions in Meerut

UP के मेरठ मे दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट मे प्रेक्टिस करने वाली महिला अधिवक्ता के साथ युवक ने प्यार का ढोंग रचकर दो साल तक लिव इन रिलेशन शिप मे रखा और अब विवाह से इंकार कर दिया। पीड़िता ने आरोपी युवक शुभम सोम निवासी TP नगर मेरठ के खिलाफ शिकायत दर्ज कराई । दोनों की मुलाक़ात एक शादी मे हुई… pic.twitter.com/C07CDVBV4N — TRUE STORY (@TrueStoryUP) February 11, 2025

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

