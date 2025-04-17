In a chilling case from Akbarpur Sadat village in Meerut, a woman allegedly murdered her husband and staged his death as a snakebite. Amit was found dead on April 14 with a venomous snake on his bed and bite marks on his body. Initially believed to be a snakebite death, the post-mortem revealed he was strangled before the snake bit him. Police discovered that his wife, Ravita, plotted the murder with her lover, Amardeep. They purchased a snake to cover up the crime. Both, along with an accomplice, have been arrested. Investigation into the gruesome plot is ongoing. ‘Kaam Ho Gaya Hai’: Minor Wife Kills Husband by Stabbing Him 36 Times in MP's Burhanpur, Shows Dead Body to Lover on Video Call.

Woman Plots Husband’s Murder in Meerut

आप लोगों ने मेरठ, यूपी का ये वीडियो देखा होगा जिसमे दावा किया गया था कि सोते वक्त सांप के 10 बार काटे लेने से अमित की मौत हो गई। अब पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में गला दबाकर हत्या की पुष्टि हुई है। बताया जा रहा है कि पत्नी रविता ने बॉयफ्रेंड अमरदीप संग मिलकर पति का मर्डर किया। फिर… pic.twitter.com/ALkkqAWvxo — Manraj Meena (@ManrajM7) April 17, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)