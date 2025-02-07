Western Railway has announced a 13-hour jumbo mega block on February 8 and 9, affecting both up and down fast lines between Grant Road and Mumbai Central Station from 10:00 PM on Saturday to 11:00 AM on Sunday. During this period, track maintenance, signalling, and overhead equipment work will be carried out, according to a statement by Chief Public Relations Officer Vineet Abhishek. All fast line trains will operate on slow lines between Churchgate and Mumbai Central Station during the block. The disruption is expected to impact daily commuters and local residents. Passengers are advised to check schedules and plan their journeys accordingly to avoid inconvenience. Mumbai Local Train News: Services Disrupted on Central Line Due to Technical Glitch Between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat Station, Restoration Work Underway.

Western Railway Block Update

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)