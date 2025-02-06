Mumbai's local train services on the Central Line have been affected. The Central Railway today, February 6, said that all Up and Down local trains and Mail/Express trains are affected due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station. Central Railway also said that restoration work is in progress. "The inconvenience caused is regretted," a post on X (formerly Twitter) read. Mumbai Local Train Update: Local Train Services on Central Railway’s Main Line Disrupted Due to Technical Snag in Signalling System.

Restoration Work Is in Progress, Says Central Railway

Due to a technical issue between Bhivpuri Road and Karjat station, All UP/DN locals and Mail/Express are affected. Restoration work is in progress. The inconvenience caused is regretted. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)