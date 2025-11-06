Chaos erupted at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) on Thursday evening, November 6, after motormen and railway staff launched a flash strike during peak hours. The strike by the railway unions disrupted local train services for nearly an hour. Thousands of commuters were stranded as Central Railway services came to a halt, with videos showing overcrowded platforms and anxious passengers waiting for updates. According to PTI, the sudden protest was staged by railway union members against an FIR filed by the Government Railway Police (GRP) against two railway engineers in connection with the recent Mumbra train tragedy. Raj Thackeray Travels by Mumbai Local Train to Churchgate to Join Maha Vikas Aghadi Protest at Azad Maidan.

Motormen Strike Brings Mumbai Local Train Services to a Halt

One special train announced for kalyan just reached at curry road station that was already fully packed from the crowd 🥲🥵 pic.twitter.com/g8awTpNZeW — Suraj Swain (@Surajswain123) November 6, 2025

Huge Crowds at CSMT After Motormen Go on Strike

No Mumbai local trains moving from CSMT since 5.40 pm as railway unions have come out in protest. Some have even got down on tracks. pic.twitter.com/KH6c00zE8Z — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) November 6, 2025

