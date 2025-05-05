The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Navy successfully conducted a validation trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine (MIGM) today, May 5. The Multi-Influence Ground Mine or MIGM system will reportedly enhance the undersea warfare capabilities of the Indian Navy. A video showing the DRDO and the Indian Navy successfully conducting validation trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine has also gone viral on social media. DRDO Successfully Conducts Maiden Flight Trial of Stratospheric Airship in Madhya Pradesh (Watch Video).

DRDO and Indian Navy Conduct Validation Trial of MIGM

#WATCH | DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) and Indian Navy successfully conducted validation trial of Multi-Influence Ground Mine. This system will further enhance undersea warfare capabilities of Indian Navy. (Video Source: DRDO) pic.twitter.com/tnaASlhpvt — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2025

