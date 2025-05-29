A massive fire broke out in Maharashtra's Mira Road today, May 29. It must be noted that Mira Road is a suburb of Mumbai. Accoding to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted in illegal huts on an open plot in Mira Road due to a short circuit. It is also learned that two gas cylinders also exploded during the incident. Soon after the incident came to light, fire tenders were rushed to the spot. The fire department brought the situation under control. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties. A terrifying video of the blaze has also surfaced online. ‘Lucky Escape’: Car Narrowly Escapes Disaster as Concrete Beam Falls from Under-Construction Flyover in Mira Road Near Mumbai, Video Goes Viral.

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mira Road

Maharashtra: A fire broke out in illegal huts at Mira Road on an open plot due to a short circuit. Two gas cylinders reportedly exploded during the incident. The fire department brought the situation under control, and no casualties were reported pic.twitter.com/V07goCThff — IANS (@ians_india) May 29, 2025

