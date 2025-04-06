A shocking video on social media shows a concrete beam from an under-construction flyover impaling a car’s windscreen near Mumbai, reportedly on Mira Road. The incident, believed to be linked to the ongoing Mumbai Metro project, was captured in a now-viral video clip. The video shows the stunned driver stepping out and inspecting the car, with a policeman and an elderly female passenger nearby. The front of the vehicle is severely damaged, with a beam jutting out of the shattered glass. The camera pans upward to reveal a missing chunk from the flyover. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the driver narrowly escaped. Authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause or timing of the accident. Accident Caught on Camera in Kanpur: Innova Racing With BMW Rams Into Bike, Flings Rider in Air and Kills Him on Spot; Driver Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Concrete Beam Falls on Car from Mumbai Flyover

