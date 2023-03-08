The Assam Police on Wednesday said that they have seized a mobile phone which was used to share defence info with foreign embassy from an accused. The seizure comes after the police arrested five people for allegedly supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents in the state. Reportedly, the sim cards were used by the agents to share defence information with foreign embassy. One Held for SIM Card Racket in Assam's Nagaon District.

Defence Info Shared With Foreign Embassy

Mobile phone used to share defence info with foreign embassy seized from accused: Assam Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2023

Five Arrested for Supplying SIM Cards

Five arrested in Assam for supplying SIM cards to Pakistani agents: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 8, 2023

