Sim Cards Will Remain Valid for 90 Days Without Recharge Under New Guidelines Issued by TRAI? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth About News Article's Claim

A clip of a news article going viral on social media is claiming that claims that Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued new guidelines regarding SIM cards. The article claims that under the new TRAI guidelines, SIM cards will remain valid for a period of 90 days even if the recharge is not done. However, it must be noted that the claim made in the news article is false. A fact check conducted by PIB said that the alleged claim made in the news article is misleading. TRAI New Rules for SIM Validity: Jio, BSNL, Airtel and Vi Will Now Keep SIM Cards Active for More Days Without Recharge, Check Details Here.

PIB Fact Check Says The Claim Is Misleading

सोशल मीडिया पर प्रसारित एक समाचार आलेख में दावा किया गया है कि ट्राई ने रिचार्ज नहीं करने पर भी 90 दिनों तक वैध रहने वाले सिम कार्ड के संबंध में नए दिशानिर्देश जारी किए हैं।#PIBFactCheck ✔️यह दावा भ्रामक है pic.twitter.com/C38KnziT0q — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) January 23, 2025

