Nagaon, Oct 28 (PTI) A woman allegedly involved in a SIM card racket has been apprehended in Assam's Nagaon district, a police officer said on Thursday.

Also Read | 1 TB Internal Phone Memory! Samsung Ready With World's First 1TB Chip for Smartphones.

Based on specific information, the police conducted an operation on Wednesday night and raided the house of one Mukhtar Hussain at Salmorabori village, the police officer said.

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

Though Hussain was not present during the raid, the police seized several items, including mobile phones, 65 SIM cards, 51 cases without SIM cards, one computer printer, a key board, and five photostat copies of PAN and AADHAR cards.

Hussain's wife was apprehended as the 65 SIM cards and the empty cases were seized from her possession, the police officer said.

Necessary legal action has been initiated in this connection, he added.

The operation was led by Nagaon district Additional Superintendent of Police (HQ) Dhruba J Bora along with district Anti Narcotic Squad (ANS) and Officer-in-Charge of Dhing police station.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)