Abhishek, the 20-year-old son of Rajinder Singh, has been taken into custody in the Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh on suspicion of engaging in anti-national activities. Police officials claim that after finding offensive and sensitive material on his cell phone, the arrest was made. According to authorities, early investigations showed Abhishek was allegedly using social media to communicate with Pakistani agents. Serious national security concerns have been raised by the information stored on his device and the nature of these communications. India-Pakistan Tension: Kangra Airport in Himachal Pradesh To Remain Shut for All Civilian Activities Till May 15, Will Be Available for Military Operations.

Man Accused of Links with Pakistani Agents via Social Media

Himachal Pradesh | Kangra: 20-year-old Abhishek, son of Rajinder Singh, arrested over alleged anti-national activities. Police say his phone had sensitive and objectionable content. He was reportedly in contact with Pakistani agents via social media. Investigation is on.… pic.twitter.com/u80Oz08lqt — Bishwajeet Maurya (@bishwamaurya_) May 29, 2025

