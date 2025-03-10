eSIM scam is a new threat that has been rising. Scammers are targeting your SIM cards to steal your money. But what is an eSIM scam? Scammers and fraudsters are pretending to be customer care executives and offer features like eSIM. They use tactics like upgrading or new features you may need. They send an SMS with a code and ask you to share it. Once the code is shared, the scammers gain control of your phone number. It allows them to access bank accounts and make fraud transactions, and even take loans in your name. So how can you protect yourself from an eSIM scam? Never share codes or personal details over the phone or via SMS. Be cautious of unsolicited calls, and if you suspect any fraud activity, immediately inform your mobile network provider, the police, and report it on the Sanchar Saathi portal and app Investment Scam in Hyderabad: Techie Loses INR 45 Lakh in Forex Trading Scam After Being Tricked by Woman He Met on Dating App in Bachupally, Case Registered.

eSIM Scam

