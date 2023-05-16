A massive blaze erupted in Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday after a mobile cell tower caught fire in Vijayawada. As per reports, the Vijayawada cell tower was engulfed in flames due to intense heatwave conditions in the city. The cell tower which is said to be located on top of a building in Geeta Nagar allegedly caught fire due to the soaring temperatures. A 16-second video clip of the cell tower burning has gone viral on social media. Luckily, there were no reports of any casualties. Andhra Pradesh: 2 Dead After Fire Breaks Out at Firecracker Stalls in Vijayawada (Watch Video).

Cell Tower Catches Fire in Vijaywada

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)