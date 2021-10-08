Mumbai, October 8: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday kept repo rate unchanged at 4 percent, maintaining accommodative stance. Reverse repo rate also remains unchanged at 3.35 percent. "Monetary Policy stance remains accommodative as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth and mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic while ensuring inflation remains within the target," said RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das.

Monetary Policy stance remains accommodative as long as necessary to revive and sustain growth and mitigate the impact of COVID19 pandemic while ensuring inflation remains within the target: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pic.twitter.com/xAEiPcxSJO — ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2021

