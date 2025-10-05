Recently, the Himachal Pradesh High Court said that a father cannot seek a refund of maintenance paid to his children after they attain majority, as he has a moral duty to support them for their education. As per the details of the case, the petitioners are the children of the respondents. They attained the majority in 2016 and 2020, respectively. They claimed that financial constraints could disrupt their studies. The Himachal Pradesh HC bench of Justice Vivek Singh Thakur and Justice Sushil Kukreja said, "...being a father, even if, he has no legal duty, but has a moral obligation and duty as a father to ensure maintenance to his children, particularly, when they are at the verge of completing their education as any order to refund the amount paid in excess to the children would hamper the future prospects of the petitioners." Himachal Pradesh High Court Upholds Man's Acquittal in Rape Case, Says 'Love Letters Sent by Victim to Accused Are Pure Reflections of Her Feelings'.

He Has Moral Obligation and Duty as a Father To Ensure Maintenance to His Children, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Official X Account of Live Law), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

