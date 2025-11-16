The Vidyasagar Setu, a key bridge in Kolkata, West Bengal, will remain closed to traffic for 16 hours today, November 16, due to maintenance work. The Kolkata traffic police issued an official notification on November 12 regarding this. As per the notification, the Vidyasagar Setu will be shut from 5 AM to 9 PM to allow engineers to replace critical components, including stay cables, holding-down cables and bearings. "Vehicles travelling west along AJC Bose Road towards the bridge will be steered through Hastings Crossing, and directed to St George’s Gate Road and Strand Road for access to Howrah Bridge," a police officer said. ‘Why Navi Mumbai Won’t Get Connected With Kolkata’: Flyer Slams Akasa Air for Leaving Out Kolkata As Airline Announces Flights to 4 Cities From Navi Mumbai Airport Starting December 25.

Vidyasagar Setu To Remain Closed for Traffic Today

Traffic Notification in connection with the full closure of Vidyasagar Setu, Kolkata, from 05.00 a.m. to 09.00 p.m. on 16.11.2025 (Sunday). pic.twitter.com/ZUASDHsRc0 — Kolkata Traffic Police (@KPTrafficDept) November 13, 2025

