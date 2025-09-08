The Himachal Pradesh High Court recently dismissed an appeal filed by the State challenging the acquittal of a man who was punished for offences under Sections 504, 506, 376 of the Indian Penal Code, read with Section 3(i)(xii) of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. The court observed while upholding the acquittal of a man in an alleged rape case. The state's top court also said that the love letters were not written by the victim under any pressure. "The perusal of love letters, Ex. P4 to P40, nowhere reflects that the same were written by the prosecutrix under any kind of pressure. In fact, these letters are pure reflection of feelings of the prosecutrix towards the accused. The defence of the accused is that the prosecutrix was obsessed towards him, which was opposed by her family and by him when the letters written by her to him became public, then false case was got registered against him," the court said. Taking Photos of Woman Does Not Always Amount to Stalking, Says Himachal Pradesh High Court; Grants Anticipatory Bail to Man Booked in Stalking Case.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

Men's Helpline Numbers:

Milaap: 9990588768; All India Men Helpline: 9911666498; Men Welfare Trust: 8882498498.

