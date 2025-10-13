Bollywood actor Jimmy Shergill's father, Satyajit Singh Shergill, had died. If reports are to be believed, he breathed his last on Saturday (October 11) at the age of 90. The Bhog and Antim Ardas rituals for the departed soul have been scheduled for October 14 from 4:30 am at Gurudwara Dhan Parhohar Nagar in Santacruz West, Mumbai. During an interview, Jimmy Shergill revealed that during his teen days, there was tension between him and his father due to his decision to cut his hair. Gurmeet Maan, Punjabi Folk Singer, Dies Days After Singer-Actor Rajvir Jawanda’s Passing.

Bollywood Actor Jimmy Shergill’s Father Satyajit Singh Shergill No More

