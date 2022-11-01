Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Morbi today where over 140 people died after a suspension bridge collapsed on October 30. Congress has claimed that the local administration in Morbi is repairing and renovating the civil hospital where PM Narendra Modi is expected to meet the injured persons. Congress also shared pictures and videos showing walls of the civil hospital being painted and repaired. PM Narendra Modi Gets Emotional As He Talks About Morbi Bridge Collapse Tragedy (Watch Video).

Morbi Civil Hospital Getting 'Ready' For PM Modi's Visit, Says Congress:

त्रासदी का इवेंट कल PM मोदी मोरबी के सिविल अस्पताल जाएंगे। उससे पहले वहां रंगाई-पुताई का काम चल रहा है। चमचमाती टाइल्स लगाई जा रही हैं। PM मोदी की तस्वीर में कोई कमी न रहे, इसका सारा प्रबंध हो रहा है। इन्हें शर्म नहीं आती! इतने लोग मर गए और ये इवेंटबाजी में लगे हैं। pic.twitter.com/MHYAUsfaoC — Congress (@INCIndia) October 31, 2022

Morbi Civil Hospital Getting Decked Up:

नए पलँग, नए टाइल्स, नए वाटरकूलर, रंगरोगन के साथ मोरबी का सिविल अस्पताल तैयार है। शहंशाह के स्वागत के लिए...! pic.twitter.com/q4YvhYQrcI — Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) November 1, 2022

Is This Gujarat Model?, Asks Pawan Khera:

आज रात को मोरबी का सिविल हॉस्पिटल सजाया जा रहा है। नई टाइल्ज़ लगाई जा रही हैं, रंग रोगन किया जा रहा है। कल प्रधान मंत्री जी पुल हादसे में घायल लोगों का हाल चाल पूछने आ रहे हैं। क्या ये है गुजरात का लीपा पोती मॉडल? pic.twitter.com/iWI8S6RISg — Pawan Khera 🇮🇳 (@Pawankhera) October 31, 2022

