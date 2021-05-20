5 More Drug Manufacturing Pharma Companies Get New Drug Approval For Producing Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) Curing Drug Amphotericin B:

Black Fungus (Mucormycosis) curing drug Amphotericin B's shortage will be resolved soon. Within 3 days, 5 more Pharma companies have got New Drug Approval for producing it in India, in addition to the existing 6 pharma companies: MoS Chemicals & Fertilizers Mansukh Mandaviya pic.twitter.com/fMfwUvcO80 — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2021

