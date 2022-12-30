The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has decided to operate 50 additional buses on various bus lines for the convenience of night-time commuters and tourists at Gateway of India, Juhu Chowpatty, Gorai Beach and other beaches in mumbai on New Year’s Eve, December 31. Earlier, the Mumbai division of Western Railway (WR) had said that they have decided to run eight special trains during the midnight of December 31. Mumbai: BEST Will Have 100% Green Energy Buses by 2023, Says General Manager Lokesh Chandra

