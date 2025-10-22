In an unfortunate incident in Maharashtra, a building collapsed in Mumbai today, October 22. According to news agency ANI, a portion of a building collapsed in the Madanpura area of Mumbai. Soon after the incident came to light, a rescue operation was launched. Speaking about the incident, VN Sangale, Assistant Divisional Fire Officer, said, "The building collapsed at around 1 pm and four fire engines immediately reached the spot...Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital." Sangale also said that a rescue operation is underway. BMW Accident on Mumbai Coastal Road: Luxury Car Loses Control, Crashes Into Barrier Near Tardeo, Video Surfaces.

Portion of Building Collapses in Mumbai's Madanpura Area, Rescue Operations Underway

#WATCH | Mumbai | Assistant Divisional Fire Officer VN Sangale says, "The building collapsed at around 1 pm and four fire engines immediately reached the spot...Some people have been injured and have been taken to the hospital...Rescue operation is underway..." https://t.co/5KnpK1uLUO pic.twitter.com/xjERaaTOwb — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

