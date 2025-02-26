The Central Railway has announced a special traffic and power block at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai. In view of this, the railways have short-terminated, short-originated, and cancelled several express trains to and from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The special traffic and power block at CSMT is being undertaken to extend island platforms 12 and 13. A total of 23 trains have been short terminated, 14 have been short-originated, and six trains have been cancelled. Check the names of the trains below. Mumbai: Drunk Man Climbs on Top of Local Train at Wadala Station, Cops Try To Bring Him Down As Harbour Line Services Witness Brief Disruption (See Pic and Videos).

CSMT Announces Special Traffic and Power Block

FOLLOWING TRAINS ARE SHORT TERMINATION AND SHORT ORIGINATED AND CANCELLED DUE TO SPECIAL TRAFFIC BLOCK.@Central_Railway @YatriRailways pic.twitter.com/Z505q9Ldwv — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) February 26, 2025

