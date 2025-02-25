A video going viral on social media shows a drunk man climbing the top of a Mumbai local train at Wadala railway station. A user who shared the video on X (formerly Twitter) said that a drunk man got on top of a train after drinking alcohol "Due to which the train got delayed," the post read. It is reported that the drunk man's act brought local train services on Mumbai's Harbour line to a halt for a brief period. Multiple videos of the incident have also surfaced online. The viral clips also show cops on top of the coach as they try to bring the man down. Bad News for Mumbaikars! BEST Bus Services Disrupted As Contractual Drivers, Conductors Begin Flash Strike at Wadala Depot; Check List of Affected Routes.

Drunk Man Climbs on Top of Mumbai Local Train at Wadala

