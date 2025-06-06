Yet another disturbing incident unfolded on a Mumbai local train as a differently-abled man was assaulted by co-passengers inside a special coach reserved for disabled passengers. A video of the attack, showing a woman and a man physically abusing the victim, went viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place on Thursday in a fast local between Ghatkopar and Thane stations on the CSMT–Badlapur route. Despite the video’s circulation, no formal complaint has been lodged with the railway police so far. Authorities have contacted the victim and urged him to file a report, but he has yet to come forward. This comes just days after a similar assault on a blind woman inside a reserved coach on May 16. Mumbai: Man Assaults Woman on Crowded Local Train Over Seat Dispute, Probe Launched After Video Goes Viral.

Differently-Abled Man Assaulted in Mumbai Train

