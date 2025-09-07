A massive fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-storey residential building in New Jankalyan Society, located in Shanti Nagar on SS Road in Mumbai's Dahisar on Sunday afternoon, September 7. News agency IANS, citing the Mumbai Fire Department, reported that the fire broke out at around 3:05 pm on September 7. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has deployed multiple firefighting units to the scene, including seven fire engines and several support vehicles, as flames and smoke were seen billowing from the affected floor, the Mumbai Fire Department said.

Fire Erupts at High-Rise in Mumbai's Dahisar

#BREAKING A fire broke out on the 7th floor of a 23-story building at New Jankalyan Society, Shanti Nagar, S V Road, Dahisar, Mumbai, Maharashtra, at 3:05 PM. Firefighting operations are ongoing. Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) deployed multiple units, including 7 fire engines and… pic.twitter.com/SlQth7tDEZ — IANS (@ians_india) September 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)